VisaLex, Inc. is looking for a qualified Immigration Social Worker to work in their Orlando office. Candidates must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree and at least 3 years of experience in social work in an office setting. The Immigration Social Worker will work in conjunction with the attorneys and staff by being an avenue of communication and a source for open dialogue with customers having non-legal issues with transitioning to the U.S. More specifically, the Immigration Social Worker will assist customers with the transition process from a foreign country to the U.S., address the complex social, cultural, and political components of both visiting and immigrating to the U.S. with each customer, and coordinate with the attorneys and staff to assist in helping clients manage anxiety, assist in finding needed social services, assist in answering non-legal questions, educating the client on local culture and customs, and make the client feel more comfortable and maintain a positive attitude during the U.S. immigration process. The Immigration Social Worker will accomplish these tasks by conducting weekly check-ins, holding various orientations and counseling sessions, and creating detailed reports. Work hours are 9 am to 6pm Monday- Friday. Must be fluent in English and Portuguese. 1 position available. Qualified applicants may submit their resume via Employ Florida or may mail their application to VisaLex, Inc. at 901 N. Magnolia Ave #1015, Orlando, FL 32801. No calls please.